Choosing Between First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) and Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) shares are up more than 26.06% this year and recently decreased -1.01% or -$0.17 to settle at $16.59. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), on the other hand, is up 120.03% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $53.27 and has returned 10.61% during the past week.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) and Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FHN to grow earnings at a 9.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WGO is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, WGO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.37% for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO). FHN’s ROI is 19.00% while WGO has a ROI of 14.50%. The interpretation is that FHN’s business generates a higher return on investment than WGO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FHN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.60. Comparatively, WGO’s free cash flow per share was +2.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, FHN’s free cash flow was -8.23% while WGO converted 3.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WGO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FHN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.26 versus a D/E of 0.40 for WGO. WGO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FHN trades at a forward P/E of 10.03, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 3.18, compared to a forward P/E of 11.38, a P/B of 2.65, and a P/S of 0.85 for WGO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FHN is currently priced at a -10.9% to its one-year price target of 18.62. Comparatively, WGO is -4.64% relative to its price target of 55.86. This suggests that FHN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. FHN has a beta of 1.31 and WGO’s beta is 1.60. FHN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FHN has a short ratio of 3.55 compared to a short interest of 4.98 for WGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FHN.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) beats First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WGO generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.