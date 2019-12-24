Choosing Between Fastenal Company (FAST) and HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares are up more than 41.25% this year and recently decreased -0.51% or -$0.19 to settle at $36.93. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), on the other hand, is up 1.25% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $51.76 and has returned 0.43% during the past week.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect FAST to grow earnings at a 19.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HFC is expected to grow at a -5.61% annual rate. All else equal, FAST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.85% for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC). FAST’s ROI is 26.90% while HFC has a ROI of 15.20%. The interpretation is that FAST’s business generates a higher return on investment than HFC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FAST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, HFC’s free cash flow per share was +1.90. On a percent-of-sales basis, FAST’s free cash flow was 1.39% while HFC converted 1.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HFC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. FAST has a current ratio of 4.50 compared to 2.10 for HFC. This means that FAST can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FAST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 0.40 for HFC. HFC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FAST trades at a forward P/E of 25.31, a P/B of 8.19, and a P/S of 4.00, compared to a forward P/E of 9.98, a P/B of 1.41, and a P/S of 0.47 for HFC. FAST is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FAST is currently priced at a 6.64% to its one-year price target of 34.63. Comparatively, HFC is -12.8% relative to its price target of 59.36. This suggests that HFC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. FAST has a beta of 1.23 and HFC’s beta is 1.43. FAST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. FAST has a short ratio of 6.72 compared to a short interest of 5.73 for HFC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HFC.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) beats Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HFC is growing fastly and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, HFC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HFC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HFC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.