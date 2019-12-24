Choosing Between Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) shares are down more than -51.75% this year and recently increased 1.97% or $0.04 to settle at $2.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF), on the other hand, is up 9.74% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $47.75 and has returned 1.86% during the past week.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect XOG to grow earnings at a 30.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CF is expected to grow at a 33.52% annual rate. All else equal, CF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 35.7% for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF). XOG’s ROI is 7.90% while CF has a ROI of 8.70%. The interpretation is that CF’s business generates a higher return on investment than XOG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. XOG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.99. Comparatively, CF’s free cash flow per share was +1.36. On a percent-of-sales basis, XOG’s free cash flow was -12.94% while CF converted 6.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. XOG has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.30 for CF. This means that CF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. XOG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.01 versus a D/E of 1.58 for CF. CF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

XOG trades at a P/B of 0.18, and a P/S of 0.31, compared to a forward P/E of 18.29, a P/B of 3.51, and a P/S of 2.24 for CF. XOG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. XOG is currently priced at a -43.44% to its one-year price target of 3.66. Comparatively, CF is -9.13% relative to its price target of 52.55. This suggests that XOG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. XOG has a short ratio of 11.61 compared to a short interest of 1.92 for CF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CF.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) beats Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CF is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, XOG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.