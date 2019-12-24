Choosing Between CSX Corporation (CSX) and Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) shares are up more than 17.04% this year and recently decreased -0.63% or -$0.46 to settle at $72.72. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), on the other hand, is up 41.78% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $140.23 and has returned 7.09% during the past week.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) are the two most active stocks in the Railroads industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CSX to grow earnings at a 8.46% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WYNN is expected to grow at a 10.62% annual rate. All else equal, WYNN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.92% for Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN). CSX’s ROI is 14.20% while WYNN has a ROI of 7.30%. The interpretation is that CSX’s business generates a higher return on investment than WYNN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CSX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.08. Comparatively, WYNN’s free cash flow per share was -1.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, CSX’s free cash flow was 6.9% while WYNN converted -2.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CSX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CSX has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.10 for WYNN. This means that CSX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CSX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.41 versus a D/E of 4.98 for WYNN. WYNN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CSX trades at a forward P/E of 16.61, a P/B of 4.84, and a P/S of 4.71, compared to a forward P/E of 23.50, a P/B of 7.80, and a P/S of 2.29 for WYNN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CSX is currently priced at a -4.19% to its one-year price target of 75.90. Comparatively, WYNN is 4.21% relative to its price target of 134.57. This suggests that CSX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CSX has a beta of 1.21 and WYNN’s beta is 2.08. CSX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CSX has a short ratio of 1.65 compared to a short interest of 1.96 for WYNN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CSX.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) beats Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CSX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CSX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, CSX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CSX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.