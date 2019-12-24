Choosing Between Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) shares are up more than 1.71% this year and recently decreased -1.65% or -$0.08 to settle at $4.76. DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU), on the other hand, is down -29.91% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $8.06 and has returned 5.64% during the past week.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, DOYU is expected to grow at a 35.19% annual rate. All else equal, DOYU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. CLNY’s ROI is -3.40% while DOYU has a ROI of 28.50%. The interpretation is that DOYU’s business generates a higher return on investment than CLNY’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CLNY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.15. Comparatively, DOYU’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, CLNY’s free cash flow was 2.75% while DOYU converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLNY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CLNY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.04 versus a D/E of 0.00 for DOYU. CLNY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CLNY trades at a P/B of 0.54, and a P/S of 0.96, compared to a forward P/E of 19.33, a P/B of 2.49, and a P/S of 2.83 for DOYU. CLNY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CLNY is currently priced at a -32% to its one-year price target of 7.00. Comparatively, DOYU is -15.95% relative to its price target of 9.59. This suggests that CLNY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CLNY has a short ratio of 2.89 compared to a short interest of 2.79 for DOYU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DOYU.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) beats Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DOYU has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CLNY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, DOYU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.