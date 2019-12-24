Choosing Between Archrock, Inc. (AROC) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) shares are up more than 31.78% this year and recently increased 1.65% or $0.16 to settle at $9.87. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO), on the other hand, is up 37.34% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $24.20 and has returned 3.73% during the past week.

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AROC to grow earnings at a -12.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MLCO is expected to grow at a 26.32% annual rate. All else equal, MLCO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Archrock, Inc. (AROC) has an EBITDA margin of 47.82%. This suggests that AROC underlying business is more profitable AROC’s ROI is 5.20% while MLCO has a ROI of 9.40%. The interpretation is that MLCO’s business generates a higher return on investment than AROC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AROC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, MLCO’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, AROC’s free cash flow was -0% while MLCO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AROC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AROC has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 0.90 for MLCO. This means that AROC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AROC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.73 versus a D/E of 2.12 for MLCO. MLCO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AROC trades at a forward P/E of 12.99, a P/B of 1.33, and a P/S of 1.57, compared to a forward P/E of 18.77, a P/B of 4.88, and a P/S of 2.09 for MLCO. AROC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AROC is currently priced at a -29.09% to its one-year price target of 13.92. Comparatively, MLCO is -17.46% relative to its price target of 29.32. This suggests that AROC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. AROC has a beta of 2.83 and MLCO’s beta is 1.88. MLCO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AROC has a short ratio of 3.74 compared to a short interest of 1.46 for MLCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MLCO.

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) beats Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AROC is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AROC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AROC is more undervalued relative to its price target.