Choosing Between Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) and Alteryx, Inc. (AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX), on the other hand, is up 72.99% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $102.88 and has returned 3.80% during the past week.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, AYX is expected to grow at a 39.80% annual rate. All else equal, AYX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.5% for Alteryx, Inc. (AYX). ADXS’s ROI is -74.80% while AYX has a ROI of 6.80%. The interpretation is that AYX’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADXS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, ADXS’s free cash flow was 0% while AYX converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ADXS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ADXS has a current ratio of 8.00 compared to 5.20 for AYX. This means that ADXS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ADXS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.79 for AYX. AYX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ADXS trades at a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 0.66, compared to a forward P/E of 123.80, a P/B of 17.00, and a P/S of 17.93 for AYX. ADXS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ADXS is currently priced at a -88% to its one-year price target of 5.00. Comparatively, AYX is -18.35% relative to its price target of 126.00. This suggests that ADXS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ADXS has a short ratio of 0.30 compared to a short interest of 3.43 for AYX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADXS.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) beats Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADXS higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ADXS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ADXS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ADXS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.