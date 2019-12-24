Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) vs. Green Dot Corporation (GDOT): Comparing the REIT-Mortgage Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) shares are up more than 18.41% this year and recently increased 0.38% or $0.08 to settle at $21.10. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT), on the other hand, is down -70.70% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $23.30 and has returned -11.34% during the past week.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CIM to grow earnings at a -0.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GDOT is expected to grow at a -6.72% annual rate. All else equal, CIM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.14% for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT). CIM’s ROI is 1.60% while GDOT has a ROI of 5.20%. The interpretation is that GDOT’s business generates a higher return on investment than CIM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CIM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.58. Comparatively, GDOT’s free cash flow per share was +0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, CIM’s free cash flow was -8.53% while GDOT converted 1.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GDOT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CIM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.74 versus a D/E of 0.96 for GDOT. CIM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CIM trades at a forward P/E of 9.83, a P/B of 0.99, and a P/S of 2.87, compared to a forward P/E of 13.77, a P/B of 1.30, and a P/S of 1.09 for GDOT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CIM is currently priced at a 7.65% to its one-year price target of 19.60. Comparatively, GDOT is -21.68% relative to its price target of 29.75. This suggests that GDOT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CIM has a beta of 0.60 and GDOT’s beta is 1.04. CIM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CIM has a short ratio of 6.02 compared to a short interest of 4.00 for GDOT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GDOT.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) beats Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GDOT is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. GDOT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GDOT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.