Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) vs. Conduent Incorporated (CNDT): Comparing the Healthcare Information Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares are up more than 4.27% this year and recently increased 3.23% or $0.49 to settle at $15.64. Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT), on the other hand, is down -38.01% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $6.59 and has returned 2.17% during the past week.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) are the two most active stocks in the Healthcare Information Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CHNG to grow earnings at a -2.77% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNDT is expected to grow at a -12.00% annual rate. All else equal, CHNG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. CHNG’s ROI is 9.90% while CNDT has a ROI of -6.40%. The interpretation is that CHNG’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNDT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, CHNG’s free cash flow was 0% while CNDT converted -0.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CHNG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CHNG has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.40 for CNDT. This means that CHNG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CHNG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 31.91 versus a D/E of 0.81 for CNDT. CHNG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CHNG trades at a forward P/E of 10.24, a P/B of 12.51, and a P/S of 0.59, compared to a forward P/E of 11.28, a P/B of 0.74, and a P/S of 0.30 for CNDT. CHNG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CHNG is currently priced at a -13.11% to its one-year price target of 18.00. Comparatively, CNDT is -17.63% relative to its price target of 8.00. This suggests that CNDT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CHNG has a short ratio of 8.64 compared to a short interest of 4.76 for CNDT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CNDT.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) beats Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHNG is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.