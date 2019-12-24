CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) vs. Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): Which is the Better Investment?

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) shares are up more than 15.14% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.19 to settle at $55.13. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), on the other hand, is up 36.44% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $43.21 and has returned -2.28% during the past week.

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CDK to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ABCB is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, CDK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 53.38% for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB). CDK’s ROI is 17.70% while ABCB has a ROI of 17.30%. The interpretation is that CDK’s business generates a higher return on investment than ABCB’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CDK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, ABCB’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, CDK’s free cash flow was 2.66% while ABCB converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CDK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CDK trades at a forward P/E of 15.46, and a P/S of 3.60, compared to a forward P/E of 10.26, a P/B of 1.24, and a P/S of 5.38 for ABCB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CDK is currently priced at a -6.56% to its one-year price target of 59.00. Comparatively, ABCB is -10.13% relative to its price target of 48.08. This suggests that ABCB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CDK has a beta of 0.92 and ABCB’s beta is 1.49. CDK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CDK has a short ratio of 4.05 compared to a short interest of 5.60 for ABCB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CDK.

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) beats Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CDK is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CDK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, CDK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.