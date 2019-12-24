Buy, Sell or Hold? Detail Analysis Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) or At Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)?

The shares of Envista Holdings Corporation have increased by more than 5.87% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 4.56% or $1.29 and now trades at $29.59. The shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), has jumped by 79.89% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $3.22 and have been able to report a change of 1.26% over the past one week.

The stock of Envista Holdings Corporation and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that NVST will grow it’s earning at a -0.95% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to HMY which will have a positive growth at a 0.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of HMY implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. NVST has an EBITDA margin of 26.69%, this implies that the underlying business of NVST is more profitable. The ROI of NVST is 4.70% while that of HMY is -8.20%. These figures suggest that NVST ventures generate a higher ROI than that of HMY.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, NVST’s free cash flow per share is a positive 3.35.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for NVST is 1.30 and that of HMY is 1.40. This implies that it is easier for NVST to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than HMY. The debt ratio of NVST is 0.41 compared to 0.26 for HMY. NVST can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than HMY.

NVST currently trades at a forward P/E of 17.18, a P/B of 1.10, and a P/S of 1.69 while HMY trades at a forward P/E of 5.41, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 0.92. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, HMY is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NVST is currently at a -10.33% to its one-year price target of 33.00. Looking at its rival pricing, HMY is at a -17.44% relative to its price target of 3.90.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), NVST is given a 1.80 while 1.50 placed for HMY. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for NVST stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NVST is 3.64 while that of HMY is just 0.89. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for HMY stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Envista Holdings Corporation defeats that of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited when the two are compared, with NVST taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. NVST happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NVST is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NVST is better on when it is viewed on short interest.