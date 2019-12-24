Buy, Sell or Hold? Detail Analysis ConocoPhillips Company (COP) or At Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB)?

The shares of ConocoPhillips Company have increased by more than 3.61% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.38% or $0.88 and now trades at $64.60. The shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), has jumped by 45.16% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $2.25 and have been able to report a change of 4.65% over the past one week.

The stock of ConocoPhillips Company and Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. COP has an EBITDA margin of 46.01%, this implies that the underlying business of COP is more profitable. These figures suggest that COP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CLRB.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for COP is 2.60 and that of CLRB is 5.00. This implies that it is easier for COP to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CLRB. The debt ratio of COP is 0.42 compared to 0.00 for CLRB. COP can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CLRB.

COP currently trades at a forward P/E of 18.49, a P/B of 2.04, and a P/S of 2.11 while CLRB trades at a P/B of 1.91, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, COP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of COP is currently at a -11.86% to its one-year price target of 73.29. Looking at its rival pricing, CLRB is at a -65.91% relative to its price target of 6.60.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), COP is given a 1.90 while 1.70 placed for CLRB. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for COP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for COP is 1.93 while that of CLRB is just 2.53. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for COP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of ConocoPhillips Company defeats that of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. when the two are compared, with COP taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. COP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, COP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for COP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.