Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) vs. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV): Comparing the REIT – Retail Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) shares are up more than 46.02% this year and recently decreased -0.23% or -$0.05 to settle at $21.45. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV), on the other hand, is up 58.83% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $141.87 and has returned -2.90% during the past week.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BRX to grow earnings at a -5.09% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VEEV is expected to grow at a 22.10% annual rate. All else equal, VEEV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.35% for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV). BRX’s ROI is 4.80% while VEEV has a ROI of 17.30%. The interpretation is that VEEV’s business generates a higher return on investment than BRX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, VEEV’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, BRX’s free cash flow was -3.86% while VEEV converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VEEV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.76 versus a D/E of 0.00 for VEEV. BRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BRX trades at a forward P/E of 25.54, a P/B of 2.32, and a P/S of 5.46, compared to a forward P/E of 56.57, a P/B of 13.49, and a P/S of 20.26 for VEEV. BRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BRX is currently priced at a -2.77% to its one-year price target of 22.06. Comparatively, VEEV is -20.32% relative to its price target of 178.06. This suggests that VEEV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BRX has a beta of 0.70 and VEEV’s beta is 1.17. BRX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BRX has a short ratio of 5.62 compared to a short interest of 1.84 for VEEV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VEEV.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) beats Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VEEV is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VEEV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VEEV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.