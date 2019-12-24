BRF S.A. (BRFS) vs. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): Which is the Better Investment?

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares are up more than 48.42% this year and recently decreased -0.71% or -$0.06 to settle at $8.43. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), on the other hand, is up 3.39% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $33.56 and has returned 2.35% during the past week.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) are the two most active stocks in the Meat Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, IIVI is expected to grow at a 23.68% annual rate. All else equal, IIVI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 17.88% for II-VI Incorporated (IIVI). BRFS’s ROI is 0.40% while IIVI has a ROI of 8.00%. The interpretation is that IIVI’s business generates a higher return on investment than BRFS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BRFS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.59. Comparatively, IIVI’s free cash flow per share was -0.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, BRFS’s free cash flow was 15.63% while IIVI converted -5.2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BRFS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BRFS has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 3.20 for IIVI. This means that IIVI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BRFS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.95 versus a D/E of 1.13 for IIVI. BRFS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BRFS trades at a forward P/E of 17.94, a P/B of 3.88, and a P/S of 0.94, compared to a forward P/E of 11.28, a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 2.20 for IIVI. BRFS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BRFS is currently priced at a -21.94% to its one-year price target of 10.80. Comparatively, IIVI is -16.39% relative to its price target of 40.14. This suggests that BRFS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BRFS has a beta of 0.69 and IIVI’s beta is 1.00. BRFS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BRFS has a short ratio of 2.19 compared to a short interest of 4.60 for IIVI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BRFS.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) beats BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IIVI has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, IIVI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,