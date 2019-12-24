Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) and DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Go Head-to-head

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are up more than 16.87% this year and recently decreased -0.67% or -$0.52 to settle at $76.84. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU), on the other hand, is up 85.08% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $74.18 and has returned 0.62% during the past week.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) and DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, DOCU is expected to grow at a 58.70% annual rate. All else equal, DOCU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has an EBITDA margin of 1.49%. This suggests that BYND underlying business is more profitable BYND’s ROI is 30.80% while DOCU has a ROI of -40.30%. The interpretation is that BYND’s business generates a higher return on investment than DOCU’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BYND’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, DOCU’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, BYND’s free cash flow was 0% while DOCU converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BYND is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. BYND has a current ratio of 7.50 compared to 1.50 for DOCU. This means that BYND can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BYND’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.08 versus a D/E of 0.81 for DOCU. DOCU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BYND trades at a forward P/E of 200.63, a P/B of 12.31, and a P/S of 20.61, compared to a forward P/E of 179.18, a P/B of 23.25, and a P/S of 14.65 for DOCU. BYND is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BYND is currently priced at a -29.85% to its one-year price target of 109.54. Comparatively, DOCU is -10.79% relative to its price target of 83.15. This suggests that BYND is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BYND has a short ratio of 1.64 compared to a short interest of 4.93 for DOCU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BYND.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) beats DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BYND is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. BYND is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BYND has better sentiment signals based on short interest.