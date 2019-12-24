Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) vs. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Breaking Down the Drug Delivery Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares are up more than 61.94% this year and recently decreased -0.30% or -$0.09 to settle at $29.91. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), on the other hand, is up 43.98% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $293.31 and has returned -0.06% during the past week.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Delivery industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BHC to grow earnings at a 4.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COST is expected to grow at a 7.00% annual rate. All else equal, COST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.08% for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). BHC’s ROI is -9.20% while COST has a ROI of 15.80%. The interpretation is that COST’s business generates a higher return on investment than BHC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BHC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.25. Comparatively, COST’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, BHC’s free cash flow was 5.26% while COST converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BHC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. BHC has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.00 for COST. This means that BHC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BHC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 9.49 versus a D/E of 0.45 for COST. BHC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BHC trades at a forward P/E of 6.55, a P/B of 4.25, and a P/S of 1.24, compared to a forward P/E of 31.57, a P/B of 8.46, and a P/S of 0.83 for COST. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BHC is currently priced at a -5.68% to its one-year price target of 31.71. Comparatively, COST is -4.92% relative to its price target of 308.50. This suggests that BHC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BHC has a beta of 0.90 and COST’s beta is 0.90. COST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BHC has a short ratio of 2.88 compared to a short interest of 2.65 for COST. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COST.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) beats Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BHC is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, BHC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, BHC is more undervalued relative to its price target.