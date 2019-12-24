Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) vs. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP): Which is the Better Investment?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares are up more than 126.84% this year and recently increased 1.98% or $0.58 to settle at $29.92. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP), on the other hand, is down -49.43% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $4.01 and has returned -0.99% during the past week.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, RFP is expected to grow at a 0.21% annual rate. All else equal, RFP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.9% for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. APLS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.84. Comparatively, RFP’s free cash flow per share was -0.13.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. APLS has a current ratio of 10.10 compared to 2.50 for RFP. This means that APLS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. APLS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.01 versus a D/E of 0.27 for RFP. APLS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

APLS trades at a P/B of 13.66, compared to a forward P/E of 5.16, a P/B of 0.24, and a P/S of 0.11 for RFP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. APLS is currently priced at a -28.01% to its one-year price target of 41.56. Comparatively, RFP is -8.45% relative to its price target of 4.38. This suggests that APLS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. APLS has a short ratio of 7.03 compared to a short interest of 3.50 for RFP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RFP.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. RFP higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. Finally, RFP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.