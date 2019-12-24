Analyzing the Statistics for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) and At Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV)

The shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. have decreased by more than -8.71% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.69% or $0.22 and now trades at $6.18. The shares of Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), has jumped by 181.87% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $44.31 and have been able to report a change of 27.51% over the past one week.

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Forty Seven, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that UGP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of FTSV.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for UGP is 3.00 and that of FTSV is 7.50. This implies that it is easier for UGP to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than FTSV. The debt ratio of UGP is 1.72 compared to 0.00 for FTSV. UGP can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than FTSV.

UGP currently trades at a forward P/E of 22.47, a P/B of 2.81, and a P/S of 0.31 while FTSV trades at a P/B of 11.13, and a P/S of 121.98. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, UGP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of UGP is currently at a 14.87% to its one-year price target of 5.38. Looking at its rival pricing, FTSV is at a 18% relative to its price target of 37.55.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), UGP is given a 3.00 while 1.60 placed for FTSV. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for UGP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for UGP is 4.05 while that of FTSV is just 3.45. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for FTSV stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. defeats that of Forty Seven, Inc. when the two are compared, with UGP taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. UGP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, UGP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for UGP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.