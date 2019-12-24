Analyzing Reliable Long-term Trend For WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX), Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO)

The shares of WPX Energy, Inc. have increased by more than 18.24% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.90% or $0.12 and now trades at $13.42. The shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), has jumped by 27.21% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $3.74 and have been able to report a change of 23.03% over the past one week.

The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. and Mustang Bio, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. WPX has an EBITDA margin of 39.22%, this implies that the underlying business of WPX is more profitable. These figures suggest that WPX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of MBIO.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for WPX is 0.90 and that of MBIO is 11.80. This implies that it is easier for WPX to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than MBIO. The debt ratio of WPX is 0.47 compared to 0.21 for MBIO. WPX can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than MBIO.

WPX currently trades at a forward P/E of 18.74, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 1.97 while MBIO trades at a P/B of 2.38, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, WPX is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of WPX is currently at a -18.57% to its one-year price target of 16.48. Looking at its rival pricing, MBIO is at a -62.6% relative to its price target of 10.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), WPX is given a 1.80 while 1.70 placed for MBIO. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for WPX stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for WPX is 5.03 while that of MBIO is just 1.50. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for MBIO stock.

Conclusion

The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. defeats that of Mustang Bio, Inc. when the two are compared, with WPX taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. WPX happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, WPX is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for WPX is better on when it is viewed on short interest.