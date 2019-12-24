Analyzing Fundamentals and Technical: JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS), Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT)

The shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. have increased by more than 131.55% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 4.04% or $0.89 and now trades at $22.90. The shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT), has slumped by -62.11% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.58 and have been able to report a change of -4.82% over the past one week.

The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. and Jianpu Technology Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. JKS has an EBITDA margin of 6.03%, this implies that the underlying business of JKS is more profitable. The ROI of JKS is 2.70% while that of JT is -10.10%. These figures suggest that JKS ventures generate a higher ROI than that of JT.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, JKS’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for JKS is 0.90 and that of JT is 3.00. This implies that it is easier for JKS to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than JT. The debt ratio of JKS is 2.13 compared to 0.13 for JT. JKS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than JT.

JKS currently trades at a forward P/E of 5.73, a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 0.25 while JT trades at a forward P/E of 13.62, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 0.97. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, JKS is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of JKS is currently at a 18.04% to its one-year price target of 19.40. Looking at its rival pricing, JT is at a -63.51% relative to its price target of 4.33.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), JKS is given a 3.00 while 3.00 placed for JT. This means that analysts are equally bullish on their outlook for the two stocks stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for JKS is 11.23 while that of JT is just 6.23. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for JT stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Jianpu Technology Inc. defeats that of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. when the two are compared, with JT taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. JT happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, JT is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for JT is better on when it is viewed on short interest.