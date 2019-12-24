Analytical Comparison: Embraer S.A. (ERJ) vs. At CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

The shares of Embraer S.A. have decreased by more than -12.83% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.55% or $0.48 and now trades at $19.29. The shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM), has jumped by 232.75% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $9.55 and have been able to report a change of 20.43% over the past one week.

The stock of Embraer S.A. and CEL-SCI Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. ERJ has an EBITDA margin of 5.25%, this implies that the underlying business of ERJ is more profitable. The ROI of ERJ is -0.10% while that of CVM is -108.60%. These figures suggest that ERJ ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CVM.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, ERJ’s free cash flow per share is a negative -4.08, while that of CVM is also a negative -0.81.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ERJ is 1.30 and that of CVM is 3.30. This implies that it is easier for ERJ to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CVM. The debt ratio of ERJ is 0.07 compared to 0.00 for CVM. ERJ can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CVM.

ERJ currently trades at a forward P/E of 20.59, a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 1.15 while CVM trades at a forward P/E of 25.13, a P/B of 63.67, and a P/S of 659.52. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ERJ is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ERJ is currently at a -16.06% to its one-year price target of 22.98. Looking at its rival pricing, CVM is at a -31.79% relative to its price target of 14.00.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ERJ is 5.04 while that of CVM is just 11.51. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ERJ stock.

Conclusion

The stock of CEL-SCI Corporation defeats that of Embraer S.A. when the two are compared, with CVM taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. CVM happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CVM is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CVM is better on when it is viewed on short interest.