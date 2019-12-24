Analytical Comparison: AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) vs. At Lilis Energy, Inc. (LLEX)

The shares of AbbVie Inc. have decreased by more than -2.10% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.08% or $0.96 and now trades at $90.25. The shares of Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LLEX), has slumped by -87.75% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.17 and have been able to report a change of 19.86% over the past one week.

The stock of AbbVie Inc. and Lilis Energy, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. ABBV has an EBITDA margin of 21.08%, this implies that the underlying business of ABBV is more profitable. The ROI of ABBV is 21.80% while that of LLEX is -17.40%. These figures suggest that ABBV ventures generate a higher ROI than that of LLEX.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, ABBV’s free cash flow per share is a positive 9.07, while that of LLEX is negative -0.05.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ABBV is 1.20 and that of LLEX is 0.70. This implies that it is easier for ABBV to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than LLEX.

ABBV currently trades at a forward P/E of 9.25, and a P/S of 4.07 while LLEX trades at a P/S of 0.21. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ABBV is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ABBV is currently at a -5.3% to its one-year price target of 95.30. Looking at its rival pricing, LLEX is at a -89.57% relative to its price target of 1.63.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ABBV is given a 2.10 while 2.60 placed for LLEX. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for LLEX stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ABBV is 8.91 while that of LLEX is just 10.93. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ABBV stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Lilis Energy, Inc. defeats that of AbbVie Inc. when the two are compared, with LLEX taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. LLEX happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, LLEX is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for LLEX is better on when it is viewed on short interest.