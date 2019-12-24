American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) and Under Armour, Inc. (UA) Go Head-to-head

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) shares are up more than 25.43% this year and recently decreased -1.21% or -$1.15 to settle at $93.75. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA), on the other hand, is up 19.79% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $19.37 and has returned 4.20% during the past week.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) and Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AEP to grow earnings at a 6.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UA is expected to grow at a 35.90% annual rate. All else equal, UA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.26% for Under Armour, Inc. (UA).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, AEP’s free cash flow was 0% while UA converted -0.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AEP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AEP trades at a forward P/E of 21.33, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 2.91, compared to a forward P/E of 41.21, a P/B of 4.06, for UA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AEP is currently priced at a -3.42% to its one-year price target of 97.07. Comparatively, UA is -22.52% relative to its price target of 25.00. This suggests that UA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AEP has a short ratio of 3.03 compared to a short interest of 4.77 for UA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AEP.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) beats Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AEP is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AEP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, AEP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.