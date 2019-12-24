Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) vs. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares are up more than 251.11% this year and recently increased 3.85% or $0.41 to settle at $11.06. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), on the other hand, is up 46.24% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $54.08 and has returned -1.90% during the past week.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ADVM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.27. Comparatively, BHVN’s free cash flow per share was -1.35.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ADVM has a current ratio of 9.40 compared to 9.00 for BHVN. This means that ADVM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ADVM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.83 for BHVN. BHVN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ADVM trades at a P/B of 4.34, and a P/S of 2447.95, compared to a P/B of 23.74, for BHVN. ADVM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ADVM is currently priced at a 6.35% to its one-year price target of 10.40. Comparatively, BHVN is -29.46% relative to its price target of 76.67. This suggests that BHVN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ADVM has a short ratio of 7.49 compared to a short interest of 10.88 for BHVN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADVM.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) beats Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) on a total of 5 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BHVN has higher cash flow per share. BHVN is more undervalued relative to its price target.