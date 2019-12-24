Adient plc (ADNT) and EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) Go Head-to-head

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares are up more than 39.44% this year and recently decreased -8.97% or -$2.07 to settle at $21.00. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW), on the other hand, is down -10.87% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $6.89 and has returned 8.68% during the past week.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) and EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Parts industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ADNT to grow earnings at a 30.61% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EZPW is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, ADNT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.78% for EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW). ADNT’s ROI is -8.20% while EZPW has a ROI of 2.50%. The interpretation is that EZPW’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADNT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ADNT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.76. Comparatively, EZPW’s free cash flow per share was +0.44. On a percent-of-sales basis, ADNT’s free cash flow was -0.43% while EZPW converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EZPW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ADNT has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 6.70 for EZPW. This means that EZPW can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ADNT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.02 versus a D/E of 0.32 for EZPW. ADNT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ADNT trades at a forward P/E of 9.26, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 0.13, compared to a forward P/E of 6.57, a P/B of 0.51, and a P/S of 0.45 for EZPW. ADNT is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ADNT is currently priced at a -8.7% to its one-year price target of 23.00. Comparatively, EZPW is -22.41% relative to its price target of 8.88. This suggests that EZPW is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ADNT has a short ratio of 5.35 compared to a short interest of 12.19 for EZPW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADNT.

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) beats Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EZPW is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EZPW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, EZPW is more undervalued relative to its price target.