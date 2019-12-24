Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and At GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) Going Head-to-head

The shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. have increased by more than 162.05% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -24.04% or -$0.69 and now trades at $2.18. The shares of GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC), has jumped by 10.97% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $2.63 and have been able to report a change of -3.31% over the past one week.

The stock of Acasti Pharma Inc. and GNC Holdings, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that GNC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ACST.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ACST is currently at a -13.49% to its one-year price target of 2.52. Looking at its rival pricing, GNC is at a -29.87% relative to its price target of 3.75.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ACST is given a 2.00 while 2.30 placed for GNC. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for GNC stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ACST is 0.84 while that of GNC is just 17.96. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ACST stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Acasti Pharma Inc. defeats that of GNC Holdings, Inc. when the two are compared, with ACST taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. ACST happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ACST is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ACST is better on when it is viewed on short interest.