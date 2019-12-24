Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) vs. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT): Breaking Down the Medical Appliances & Equipment Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares are down more than -47.56% this year and recently increased 4.64% or $7.55 to settle at $170.44. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), on the other hand, is down -20.25% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $32.14 and has returned 6.39% during the past week.

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ABMD to grow earnings at a 24.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 67.37% for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT). ABMD’s ROI is 23.50% while ADPT has a ROI of 19.30%. The interpretation is that ABMD’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADPT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ABMD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.24. Comparatively, ADPT’s free cash flow per share was -0.27. On a percent-of-sales basis, ABMD’s free cash flow was 0.01% while ADPT converted -0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ABMD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ABMD has a current ratio of 5.80 compared to 8.20 for ADPT. This means that ADPT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ABMD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.04 for ADPT. ADPT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ABMD trades at a forward P/E of 34.68, a P/B of 7.79, and a P/S of 9.76, compared to a P/B of 6.82, and a P/S of 47.73 for ADPT. ABMD is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ABMD is currently priced at a -24.78% to its one-year price target of 226.60. Comparatively, ADPT is -28.18% relative to its price target of 44.75. This suggests that ADPT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ABMD has a short ratio of 4.73 compared to a short interest of 5.35 for ADPT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ABMD.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) beats Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADPT is growing fastly and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ADPT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ADPT is more undervalued relative to its price target.