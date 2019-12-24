A Side-by-side Analysis of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) and TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares are up more than 16.12% this year and recently increased 1.19% or $1.16 to settle at $98.90. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA), on the other hand, is up 55.57% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $16.91 and has returned 3.74% during the past week.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) and TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect XLNX to grow earnings at a 7.52% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TGNA is expected to grow at a 2.20% annual rate. All else equal, XLNX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 34.53% for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA). XLNX’s ROI is 21.10% while TGNA has a ROI of 13.60%. The interpretation is that XLNX’s business generates a higher return on investment than TGNA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. XLNX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, TGNA’s free cash flow per share was +0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, XLNX’s free cash flow was 3.13% while TGNA converted 3.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TGNA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. XLNX has a current ratio of 6.40 compared to 1.70 for TGNA. This means that XLNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. XLNX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TGNA. XLNX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

XLNX trades at a forward P/E of 27.32, a P/B of 9.26, and a P/S of 7.54, compared to a forward P/E of 7.68, a P/B of 2.42, and a P/S of 1.63 for TGNA. XLNX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. XLNX is currently priced at a -7.91% to its one-year price target of 107.40. Comparatively, TGNA is -3.87% relative to its price target of 17.59. This suggests that XLNX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. XLNX has a beta of 1.22 and TGNA’s beta is 1.44. XLNX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. XLNX has a short ratio of 1.42 compared to a short interest of 7.94 for TGNA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XLNX.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) beats Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TGNA is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TGNA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,