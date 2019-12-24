A Side-by-side Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares are up more than 18.45% this year and recently increased 0.85% or $2.5 to settle at $295.09. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), on the other hand, is down -8.44% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $11.28 and has returned 8.67% during the past week.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) and ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) are the two most active stocks in the Health Care Plans industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect UNH to grow earnings at a 13.41% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has an EBITDA margin of 8.99%. This suggests that UNH underlying business is more profitable UNH’s ROI is 15.60% while PUMP has a ROI of 20.90%. The interpretation is that PUMP’s business generates a higher return on investment than UNH’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. UNH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.75. Comparatively, PUMP’s free cash flow per share was +0.85. On a percent-of-sales basis, UNH’s free cash flow was 0.73% while PUMP converted 5.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PUMP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UNH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.82 versus a D/E of 0.17 for PUMP. UNH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UNH trades at a forward P/E of 17.93, a P/B of 5.09, and a P/S of 1.17, compared to a forward P/E of 8.97, a P/B of 1.25, and a P/S of 0.55 for PUMP. UNH is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. UNH is currently priced at a -3.85% to its one-year price target of 306.92. Comparatively, PUMP is -15.44% relative to its price target of 13.34. This suggests that PUMP is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. UNH has a short ratio of 2.54 compared to a short interest of 4.28 for PUMP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNH.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) beats UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PUMP is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PUMP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PUMP is more undervalued relative to its price target.