A Side-by-side Analysis of Trimble Inc. (TRMB) and Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares are up more than 28.55% this year and recently increased 0.75% or $0.32 to settle at $42.31. Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS), on the other hand, is down -73.21% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $0.49 and has returned 7.88% during the past week.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) are the two most active stocks in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TRMB to grow earnings at a 7.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AQMS is expected to grow at a 35.00% annual rate. All else equal, AQMS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has an EBITDA margin of 13.73%. This suggests that TRMB underlying business is more profitable TRMB’s ROI is 7.50% while AQMS has a ROI of -58.70%. The interpretation is that TRMB’s business generates a higher return on investment than AQMS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TRMB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, AQMS’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRMB’s free cash flow was 3.85% while AQMS converted -0.27% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TRMB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TRMB has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.10 for AQMS. This means that AQMS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TRMB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.63 versus a D/E of 0.15 for AQMS. TRMB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TRMB trades at a forward P/E of 20.17, a P/B of 3.80, and a P/S of 3.28, compared to a P/B of 0.49, and a P/S of 5.38 for AQMS. TRMB is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TRMB is currently priced at a -4.56% to its one-year price target of 44.33. Comparatively, AQMS is -94.56% relative to its price target of 9.00. This suggests that AQMS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TRMB has a beta of 1.99 and AQMS’s beta is 0.71. AQMS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TRMB has a short ratio of 2.46 compared to a short interest of 10.32 for AQMS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRMB.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) beats Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AQMS is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AQMS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, AQMS is more undervalued relative to its price target.