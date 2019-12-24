A Side-by-side Analysis of Pentair plc (PNR) and Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) shares are up more than 20.46% this year and recently increased 0.13% or $0.06 to settle at $45.51. Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB), on the other hand, is down -84.70% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $4.10 and has returned -0.24% during the past week.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) and Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Equipment & Components industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PNR to grow earnings at a 4.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Pentair plc (PNR) has an EBITDA margin of 19.31%. This suggests that PNR underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PNR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.73. Comparatively, SLDB’s free cash flow per share was -0.46.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PNR has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 6.80 for SLDB. This means that SLDB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PNR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.01 for SLDB. SLDB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PNR trades at a forward P/E of 17.83, a P/B of 4.09, and a P/S of 2.60, compared to a P/B of 1.64, for SLDB. PNR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PNR is currently priced at a 0.98% to its one-year price target of 45.07. Comparatively, SLDB is -50.54% relative to its price target of 8.29. This suggests that SLDB is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PNR has a short ratio of 3.46 compared to a short interest of 3.12 for SLDB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SLDB.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) beats Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SLDB is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, SLDB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SLDB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SLDB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.