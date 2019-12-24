A Side-by-side Analysis of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) and Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shares are down more than -68.44% this year and recently decreased -0.55% or -$0.05 to settle at $9.04. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO), on the other hand, is up 101.34% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $6.02 and has returned 7.89% during the past week.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, GOGO is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, GOGO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.15% for Gogo Inc. (GOGO). BTU’s ROI is 13.90% while GOGO has a ROI of -6.20%. The interpretation is that BTU’s business generates a higher return on investment than GOGO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BTU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.77. Comparatively, GOGO’s free cash flow per share was +0.47. On a percent-of-sales basis, BTU’s free cash flow was 3.39% while GOGO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BTU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BTU has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.70 for GOGO. This means that BTU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

BTU trades at a P/B of 0.31, and a P/S of 0.18, compared to a P/S of 0.65 for GOGO. BTU is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BTU is currently priced at a -37.66% to its one-year price target of 14.50. Comparatively, GOGO is -11.47% relative to its price target of 6.80. This suggests that BTU is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BTU has a short ratio of 4.21 compared to a short interest of 20.81 for GOGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BTU.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) beats Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BTU is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. BTU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BTU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.