A Side-by-side Analysis of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Edison International (EIX)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares are up more than 26.04% this year and recently decreased -0.75% or -$0.09 to settle at $11.86. Edison International (NYSE:EIX), on the other hand, is up 31.78% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $74.81 and has returned 1.09% during the past week.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are the two most active stocks in the Savings & Loans industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, EIX is expected to grow at a 3.90% annual rate. All else equal, EIX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.4% for Edison International (EIX). NYCB’s ROI is 12.30% while EIX has a ROI of 0.70%. The interpretation is that NYCB’s business generates a higher return on investment than EIX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NYCB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, EIX’s free cash flow per share was -8.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, NYCB’s free cash flow was -0.52% while EIX converted -23.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NYCB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NYCB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.11 versus a D/E of 1.41 for EIX. EIX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NYCB trades at a forward P/E of 13.81, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 3.09, compared to a forward P/E of 16.40, a P/B of 1.97, and a P/S of 2.11 for EIX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. NYCB is currently priced at a -3.58% to its one-year price target of 12.30. Comparatively, EIX is -3.62% relative to its price target of 77.62. This suggests that EIX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NYCB has a beta of 0.99 and EIX’s beta is 0.12. EIX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NYCB has a short ratio of 6.93 compared to a short interest of 3.69 for EIX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EIX.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) beats New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EIX is more profitable and higher liquidity. EIX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EIX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.