A Side-by-side Analysis of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Geron Corporation (GERN)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are up more than 29.01% this year and recently decreased -0.66% or -$0.13 to settle at $19.70. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), on the other hand, is up 47.00% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $1.47 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MRNA to grow earnings at a 19.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GERN is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, MRNA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has an EBITDA margin of 1125.74%. This suggests that MRNA underlying business is more profitable MRNA’s ROI is -26.40% while GERN has a ROI of -16.70%. The interpretation is that GERN’s business generates a higher return on investment than MRNA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MRNA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.34. Comparatively, GERN’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, MRNA’s free cash flow was -0.08% while GERN converted -1.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MRNA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. MRNA has a current ratio of 7.40 compared to 12.00 for GERN. This means that GERN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MRNA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.03 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GERN. MRNA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MRNA trades at a P/B of 5.21, and a P/S of 78.75, compared to a P/B of 1.81, and a P/S of 413.72 for GERN. MRNA is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MRNA is currently priced at a -32.65% to its one-year price target of 29.25. Comparatively, GERN is -61.32% relative to its price target of 3.80. This suggests that GERN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MRNA has a short ratio of 10.47 compared to a short interest of 27.24 for GERN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MRNA.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) beats Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GERN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. GERN is more undervalued relative to its price target.