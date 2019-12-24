A Side-by-side Analysis of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) and Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares are up more than 15.80% this year and recently decreased -1.42% or -$0.2 to settle at $13.85. Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG), on the other hand, is up 96.95% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $31.02 and has returned 2.27% during the past week.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MAXR to grow earnings at a 5.18% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CG is expected to grow at a 15.80% annual rate. All else equal, CG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 42.98% for Carlyle Group L.P. (CG). MAXR’s ROI is -28.80% while CG has a ROI of 4.60%. The interpretation is that CG’s business generates a higher return on investment than MAXR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MAXR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.58. Comparatively, CG’s free cash flow per share was +3.72. On a percent-of-sales basis, MAXR’s free cash flow was 1.62% while CG converted 17.97% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MAXR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.48 versus a D/E of 6.98 for CG. CG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MAXR trades at a P/B of 1.18, and a P/S of 0.42, compared to a forward P/E of 13.28, a P/B of 4.02, and a P/S of 3.52 for CG. MAXR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MAXR is currently priced at a -77.12% to its one-year price target of 60.52. Comparatively, CG is 0.81% relative to its price target of 30.77. This suggests that MAXR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MAXR has a beta of 0.76 and CG’s beta is 1.73. MAXR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MAXR has a short ratio of 4.20 compared to a short interest of 7.15 for CG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MAXR.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) beats Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MAXR is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MAXR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MAXR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MAXR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.