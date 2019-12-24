A Side-by-side Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK)

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) shares are up more than 41.09% this year and recently decreased -0.30% or -$0.06 to settle at $20.02. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK), on the other hand, is down -1.19% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $48.15 and has returned 8.30% during the past week.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) and Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MFC to grow earnings at a 8.82% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CUK is expected to grow at a 13.40% annual rate. All else equal, CUK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has an EBITDA margin of 17.43%. This suggests that MFC underlying business is more profitable MFC’s ROI is 10.50% while CUK has a ROI of 9.40%. The interpretation is that MFC’s business generates a higher return on investment than CUK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MFC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.66. Comparatively, CUK’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, MFC’s free cash flow was 17.22% while CUK converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MFC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MFC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.28 versus a D/E of 0.42 for CUK. CUK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MFC trades at a forward P/E of 6.37, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 0.67, compared to a P/B of 1.31, and a P/S of 1.57 for CUK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MFC is currently priced at a -15.21% to its one-year price target of 23.61. Comparatively, CUK is 9.43% relative to its price target of 44.00. This suggests that MFC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MFC has a beta of 1.43 and CUK’s beta is 1.08. CUK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MFC has a short ratio of 2.71 compared to a short interest of 1.95 for CUK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CUK.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) beats Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MFC is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MFC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, MFC is more undervalued relative to its price target.