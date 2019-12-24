A Side-by-side Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares are up more than 43.03% this year and recently decreased -1.55% or -$1.11 to settle at $70.44. Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), on the other hand, is up 12.42% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $100.39 and has returned 1.56% during the past week.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, TWLO is expected to grow at a 15.60% annual rate. All else equal, TWLO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) has an EBITDA margin of 6.84%. This suggests that LYV underlying business is more profitable LYV’s ROI is 5.90% while TWLO has a ROI of -13.30%. The interpretation is that LYV’s business generates a higher return on investment than TWLO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. LYV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.60. Comparatively, TWLO’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, LYV’s free cash flow was -3.17% while TWLO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TWLO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. LYV has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 9.60 for TWLO. This means that TWLO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LYV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.14 versus a D/E of 0.11 for TWLO. LYV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LYV trades at a forward P/E of 177.43, a P/B of 11.53, and a P/S of 1.30, compared to a forward P/E of 396.80, a P/B of 3.20, and a P/S of 13.61 for TWLO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LYV is currently priced at a -9.78% to its one-year price target of 78.08. Comparatively, TWLO is -23.84% relative to its price target of 131.82. This suggests that TWLO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. LYV has a beta of 1.16 and TWLO’s beta is 1.11. TWLO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LYV has a short ratio of 5.80 compared to a short interest of 5.35 for TWLO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TWLO.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) beats Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TWLO is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. TWLO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TWLO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.