A Side-by-side Analysis of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares are up more than 16.06% this year and recently increased 0.17% or $0.02 to settle at $12.07. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION), on the other hand, is up 26.02% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $51.34 and has returned 0.29% during the past week.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are the two most active stocks in the Savings & Loans industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ISBC to grow earnings at a 10.38% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ZION is expected to grow at a 3.10% annual rate. All else equal, ISBC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 60.95% for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION). ISBC’s ROI is 18.30% while ZION has a ROI of 26.00%. The interpretation is that ZION’s business generates a higher return on investment than ISBC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ISBC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, ZION’s free cash flow per share was +1.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, ISBC’s free cash flow was -0% while ZION converted 5.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZION is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ISBC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.18 for ZION. ZION is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ISBC trades at a forward P/E of 13.65, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 3.22, compared to a forward P/E of 11.61, a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 3.24 for ZION. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ISBC is currently priced at a -13.79% to its one-year price target of 14.00. Comparatively, ZION is -0.75% relative to its price target of 51.73. This suggests that ISBC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ISBC has a beta of 0.92 and ZION’s beta is 1.58. ISBC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ISBC has a short ratio of 3.48 compared to a short interest of 13.29 for ZION. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ISBC.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) beats Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ISBC is growing fastly, is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ISBC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, ISBC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ISBC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.