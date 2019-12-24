A Side-by-side Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares are up more than 19.25% this year and recently decreased -0.03% or -$0.04 to settle at $135.55. SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI), on the other hand, is down -11.28% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $4.17 and has returned 6.65% during the past week.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect IBM to grow earnings at a 1.39% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SRCI is expected to grow at a 6.03% annual rate. All else equal, SRCI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 42.11% for SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI). IBM’s ROI is 17.20% while SRCI has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that IBM’s business generates a higher return on investment than SRCI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. IBM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.79. Comparatively, SRCI’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, IBM’s free cash flow was 1.99% while SRCI converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IBM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. IBM has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.60 for SRCI. This means that IBM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. IBM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.69 versus a D/E of 0.41 for SRCI. IBM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

IBM trades at a forward P/E of 10.18, a P/B of 6.69, and a P/S of 1.56, compared to a forward P/E of 6.03, a P/B of 0.59, and a P/S of 1.50 for SRCI. IBM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. IBM is currently priced at a -8.6% to its one-year price target of 148.30. Comparatively, SRCI is -34.33% relative to its price target of 6.35. This suggests that SRCI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. IBM has a beta of 1.34 and SRCI’s beta is 1.63. IBM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. IBM has a short ratio of 3.88 compared to a short interest of 4.28 for SRCI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IBM.

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI) beats International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SRCI generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SRCI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SRCI is more undervalued relative to its price target.