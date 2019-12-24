A Side-by-side Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) and CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares are up more than 46.45% this year and recently decreased -1.18% or -$0.18 to settle at $15.07. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), on the other hand, is up 25.46% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $62.29 and has returned 0.68% during the past week.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, CMS is expected to grow at a 7.51% annual rate. All else equal, CMS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 26.17% for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS). IBN’s ROI is 3.40% while CMS has a ROI of 6.20%. The interpretation is that CMS’s business generates a higher return on investment than IBN’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. IBN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +32.86. Comparatively, CMS’s free cash flow per share was -1.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, IBN’s free cash flow was 562.67% while CMS converted -7.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IBN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IBN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.74 versus a D/E of 2.68 for CMS. CMS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

IBN trades at a forward P/E of 17.20, a P/B of 2.95, compared to a forward P/E of 23.33, a P/B of 3.56, and a P/S of 2.56 for CMS. IBN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. IBN is currently priced at a -19.41% to its one-year price target of 18.70. Comparatively, CMS is -5.29% relative to its price target of 65.77. This suggests that IBN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. IBN has a beta of 0.83 and CMS’s beta is 0.05. CMS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. IBN has a short ratio of 3.21 compared to a short interest of 3.55 for CMS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IBN.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) beats CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IBN has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, IBN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, IBN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, IBN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.