A Side-by-side Analysis of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) and Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares are down more than -39.10% this year and recently decreased -0.57% or -$0.14 to settle at $24.47. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL), on the other hand, is up 73.34% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $63.60 and has returned -0.67% during the past week.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect HCSG to grow earnings at a -2.49% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SRCL is expected to grow at a -2.00% annual rate. All else equal, SRCL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) has an EBITDA margin of 5.52%. This suggests that HCSG underlying business is more profitable HCSG’s ROI is 17.80% while SRCL has a ROI of -2.30%. The interpretation is that HCSG’s business generates a higher return on investment than SRCL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. HCSG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.59. Comparatively, SRCL’s free cash flow per share was +0.85. On a percent-of-sales basis, HCSG’s free cash flow was 2.18% while SRCL converted 2.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SRCL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. HCSG has a current ratio of 3.30 compared to 0.90 for SRCL. This means that HCSG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HCSG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.02 versus a D/E of 1.10 for SRCL. SRCL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HCSG trades at a forward P/E of 20.72, a P/B of 4.00, and a P/S of 0.96, compared to a forward P/E of 21.80, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 1.72 for SRCL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HCSG is currently priced at a -13.01% to its one-year price target of 28.13. Comparatively, SRCL is -0.62% relative to its price target of 64.00. This suggests that HCSG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. HCSG has a beta of 0.74 and SRCL’s beta is 1.28. HCSG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HCSG has a short ratio of 26.09 compared to a short interest of 13.18 for SRCL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SRCL.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) beats Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HCSG is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HCSG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, HCSG is more undervalued relative to its price target.