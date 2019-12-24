A Side-by-side Analysis of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) shares are down more than -36.63% this year and recently decreased -1.36% or -$0.01 to settle at $0.45. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD), on the other hand, is up 5.52% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $7.07 and has returned 4.12% during the past week.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) are the two most active stocks in the Silver industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, BKD is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, BKD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.79% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD). GPL’s ROI is -16.40% while BKD has a ROI of -9.90%. The interpretation is that BKD’s business generates a higher return on investment than GPL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. GPL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, BKD’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, GPL’s free cash flow was 0.02% while BKD converted -0.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GPL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. GPL has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.60 for BKD. This means that GPL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GPL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.31 versus a D/E of 5.62 for BKD. BKD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GPL trades at a forward P/E of 9.37, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 0.99, compared to a P/B of 1.66, and a P/S of 0.32 for BKD. GPL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GPL is currently priced at a -78.87% to its one-year price target of 2.13. Comparatively, BKD is -22.05% relative to its price target of 9.07. This suggests that GPL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GPL has a beta of 0.51 and BKD’s beta is 1.53. GPL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GPL has a short ratio of 2.50 compared to a short interest of 7.96 for BKD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GPL.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) beats Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GPL has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. GPL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GPL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.