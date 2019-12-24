A Side-by-side Analysis of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares are up more than 13.33% this year and recently decreased -0.97% or -$1.28 to settle at $131.15. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), on the other hand, is up 0.21% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $301.56 and has returned 0.05% during the past week.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect LLY to grow earnings at a 11.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BIIB is expected to grow at a 5.17% annual rate. All else equal, LLY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 54.79% for Biogen Inc. (BIIB). LLY’s ROI is 15.70% while BIIB has a ROI of 23.60%. The interpretation is that BIIB’s business generates a higher return on investment than LLY’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. LLY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.72. Comparatively, BIIB’s free cash flow per share was +8.71. On a percent-of-sales basis, LLY’s free cash flow was 2.81% while BIIB converted 11.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BIIB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. LLY has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.90 for BIIB. This means that BIIB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LLY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.50 versus a D/E of 0.43 for BIIB. LLY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LLY trades at a forward P/E of 19.56, a P/B of 35.45, and a P/S of 5.49, compared to a forward P/E of 9.16, a P/B of 3.96, and a P/S of 3.78 for BIIB. LLY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. LLY is currently priced at a 1.18% to its one-year price target of 129.62. Comparatively, BIIB is -0.39% relative to its price target of 302.75. This suggests that BIIB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. LLY has a beta of 0.18 and BIIB’s beta is 1.09. LLY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. LLY has a short ratio of 3.18 compared to a short interest of 1.86 for BIIB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BIIB.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) beats Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BIIB is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BIIB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BIIB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BIIB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.