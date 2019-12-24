A Side-by-side Analysis of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) and PTC Inc. (PTC)

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) shares are up more than 16.94% this year and recently increased 1.96% or $1.44 to settle at $74.98. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC), on the other hand, is down -10.57% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $74.14 and has returned -0.66% during the past week.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) and PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DNKN to grow earnings at a 7.86% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PTC is expected to grow at a 31.62% annual rate. All else equal, PTC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) has an EBITDA margin of 35.45%. This suggests that DNKN underlying business is more profitable DNKN’s ROI is 15.10% while PTC has a ROI of 0.80%. The interpretation is that DNKN’s business generates a higher return on investment than PTC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DNKN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.79. Comparatively, PTC’s free cash flow per share was +0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, DNKN’s free cash flow was 4.95% while PTC converted 3.95% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DNKN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DNKN has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.20 for PTC. This means that DNKN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

DNKN trades at a forward P/E of 22.76, and a P/S of 4.59, compared to a forward P/E of 25.52, a P/B of 7.28, and a P/S of 6.85 for PTC. DNKN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DNKN is currently priced at a -6.57% to its one-year price target of 80.25. Comparatively, PTC is -15.53% relative to its price target of 87.77. This suggests that PTC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DNKN has a beta of 0.39 and PTC’s beta is 1.14. DNKN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. DNKN has a short ratio of 5.15 compared to a short interest of 3.67 for PTC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PTC.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) beats PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DNKN is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DNKN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,