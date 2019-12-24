A Side-by-side Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares are up more than 101.04% this year and recently increased 1.58% or $0.06 to settle at $3.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), on the other hand, is up 57.43% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $42.06 and has returned 0.01% during the past week.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, ACGL is expected to grow at a 11.63% annual rate. All else equal, ACGL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.63% for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL). CPRX’s ROI is -69.50% while ACGL has a ROI of 6.80%. The interpretation is that ACGL’s business generates a higher return on investment than CPRX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CPRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.15. Comparatively, ACGL’s free cash flow per share was +1.96. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPRX’s free cash flow was 3.09% while ACGL converted 14.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ACGL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CPRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.23 for ACGL. ACGL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CPRX trades at a forward P/E of 7.98, a P/B of 5.08, and a P/S of 5.89, compared to a forward P/E of 14.25, a P/B of 1.63, and a P/S of 2.63 for ACGL. CPRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CPRX is currently priced at a -57.11% to its one-year price target of 9.00. Comparatively, ACGL is -2.71% relative to its price target of 43.23. This suggests that CPRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CPRX has a beta of 2.36 and ACGL’s beta is 0.63. ACGL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CPRX has a short ratio of 3.80 compared to a short interest of 2.18 for ACGL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ACGL.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) beats Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ACGL higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ACGL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, ACGL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.