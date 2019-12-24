A Side-by-side Analysis of Career Education Corporation (CECO) and Sony Corporation (SNE)

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) shares are up more than 60.95% this year and recently increased 1.35% or $0.24 to settle at $18.38. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE), on the other hand, is up 40.64% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $67.90 and has returned 0.49% during the past week.

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) and Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) are the two most active stocks in the Education & Training Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CECO to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SNE is expected to grow at a -14.10% annual rate. All else equal, CECO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Career Education Corporation (CECO) has an EBITDA margin of 15.94%. This suggests that CECO underlying business is more profitable CECO’s ROI is 14.80% while SNE has a ROI of 16.60%. The interpretation is that SNE’s business generates a higher return on investment than CECO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CECO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, SNE’s free cash flow per share was +268.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, CECO’s free cash flow was 0.01% while SNE converted 429.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CECO has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 0.90 for SNE. This means that CECO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CECO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.37 for SNE. SNE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CECO trades at a forward P/E of 12.83, a P/B of 3.21, and a P/S of 2.08, compared to a forward P/E of 16.59, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 1.10 for SNE. CECO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CECO is currently priced at a -24.46% to its one-year price target of 24.33. Comparatively, SNE is -8.12% relative to its price target of 73.90. This suggests that CECO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CECO has a beta of 1.50 and SNE’s beta is 1.37. SNE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CECO has a short ratio of 7.88 compared to a short interest of 1.79 for SNE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNE.

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) beats Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNE is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SNE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, SNE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.