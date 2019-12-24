A Side-by-side Analysis of Care.com, Inc. (CRCM) and Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) shares are down more than -22.32% this year and recently decreased -0.66% or -$0.1 to settle at $15.00. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), on the other hand, is up 6.99% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $22.81 and has returned 1.56% during the past week.

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CRCM to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TS is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, CRCM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 14.4% for Tenaris S.A. (TS). CRCM’s ROI is 32.70% while TS has a ROI of 5.20%. The interpretation is that CRCM’s business generates a higher return on investment than TS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CRCM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, TS’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, CRCM’s free cash flow was 0% while TS converted 1.69% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CRCM has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 3.00 for TS. This means that TS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CRCM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.10 for TS. TS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CRCM trades at a forward P/E of 31.78, a P/B of 4.62, and a P/S of 2.38, compared to a forward P/E of 16.05, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 1.77 for TS. CRCM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CRCM is currently priced at a 19.05% to its one-year price target of 12.60. Comparatively, TS is -19.29% relative to its price target of 28.26. This suggests that TS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CRCM has a beta of 0.97 and TS’s beta is 1.23. CRCM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CRCM has a short ratio of 3.42 compared to a short interest of 1.87 for TS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TS.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) beats Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, TS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.