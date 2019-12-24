A Side-by-side Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) and Olin Corporation (OLN)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares are up more than 413.37% this year and recently increased 0.43% or $0.27 to settle at $63.76. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), on the other hand, is down -13.03% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $17.49 and has returned 0.23% during the past week.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ARWR to grow earnings at a 7.33% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OLN is expected to grow at a 10.70% annual rate. All else equal, OLN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.65% for Olin Corporation (OLN). ARWR’s ROI is 24.90% while OLN has a ROI of 9.40%. The interpretation is that ARWR’s business generates a higher return on investment than OLN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARWR’s free cash flow was 0% while OLN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARWR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ARWR has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 1.60 for OLN. This means that ARWR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ARWR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.25 for OLN. OLN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ARWR trades at a P/B of 24.81, and a P/S of 40.31, compared to a forward P/E of 25.31, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 0.44 for OLN. ARWR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ARWR is currently priced at a -4.22% to its one-year price target of 66.57. Comparatively, OLN is -19.36% relative to its price target of 21.69. This suggests that OLN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ARWR has a beta of 1.99 and OLN’s beta is 1.53. OLN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ARWR has a short ratio of 6.24 compared to a short interest of 2.44 for OLN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OLN.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) beats Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ARWR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.