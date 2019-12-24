A Side-by-side Analysis of Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) and OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares are up more than 100.91% this year and recently increased 1.70% or $0.22 to settle at $13.18. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), on the other hand, is down -27.65% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $8.45 and has returned 5.03% during the past week.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) and OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AMKR to grow earnings at a 15.38% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OSUR is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, OSUR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.04% for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR). AMKR’s ROI is 7.00% while OSUR has a ROI of -0.20%. The interpretation is that AMKR’s business generates a higher return on investment than OSUR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AMKR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, OSUR’s free cash flow per share was +0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMKR’s free cash flow was 1.39% while OSUR converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMKR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. AMKR has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 7.70 for OSUR. This means that OSUR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMKR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 0.00 for OSUR. AMKR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMKR trades at a forward P/E of 19.13, a P/B of 1.70, and a P/S of 0.79, compared to a forward P/E of 37.22, a P/B of 1.73, and a P/S of 3.34 for OSUR. AMKR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AMKR is currently priced at a 10.94% to its one-year price target of 11.88. Comparatively, OSUR is 5.62% relative to its price target of 8.00. This suggests that OSUR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AMKR has a beta of 1.99 and OSUR’s beta is 1.21. OSUR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AMKR has a short ratio of 2.80 compared to a short interest of 5.51 for OSUR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMKR.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) beats Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OSUR generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AMKR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, OSUR is more undervalued relative to its price target.