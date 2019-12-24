A Side-by-side Analysis of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) and Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares are up more than 26.45% this year and recently decreased -0.56% or -$0.33 to settle at $58.89. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM), on the other hand, is up 160.48% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $5.47 and has returned 0.92% during the past week.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ATVI to grow earnings at a 4.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SVM is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, SVM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) has an EBITDA margin of 28.04%. This suggests that ATVI underlying business is more profitable ATVI’s ROI is 11.40% while SVM has a ROI of 14.00%. The interpretation is that SVM’s business generates a higher return on investment than ATVI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ATVI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.36. Comparatively, SVM’s free cash flow per share was +0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, ATVI’s free cash flow was 3.69% while SVM converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ATVI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ATVI has a current ratio of 3.40 compared to 4.70 for SVM. This means that SVM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ATVI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.22 versus a D/E of 0.01 for SVM. ATVI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ATVI trades at a forward P/E of 23.57, a P/B of 3.69, and a P/S of 6.56, compared to a forward P/E of 21.45, a P/B of 2.58, and a P/S of 5.37 for SVM. ATVI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ATVI is currently priced at a -2.87% to its one-year price target of 60.63. Comparatively, SVM is 55.4% relative to its price target of 3.52. This suggests that ATVI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ATVI has a beta of 0.83 and SVM’s beta is 1.27. ATVI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ATVI has a short ratio of 3.73 compared to a short interest of 0.49 for SVM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SVM.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) beats Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SVM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SVM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, SVM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.